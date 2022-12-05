Left Menu

Cricket-Morris, Neser added to Australia squad for second Windies test

Australia captain Pat Cummins picked up a quad strain which prevented him from bowling in the fourth innings of his side's win in the first test. Cummins, who limited himself to fielding after the injury, backed himself to return to full fitness in time for the second test.

Western Australia seamer Lance Morris and Queensland quick Michael Neser have been added to Australia's squad ahead of the second test against West Indies, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Monday. Australia captain Pat Cummins picked up a quad strain which prevented him from bowling in the fourth innings of his side's win in the first test.

Cummins, who limited himself to fielding after the injury, backed himself to return to full fitness in time for the second test. Should Cummins fail to recover, a likely replacement would be Scott Boland, who has 18 test wickets at an average of 9.55 including an astonishing haul of 6-7 against England in Melbourne last year.

Morris, who is the top wicket-taker this season in the Sheffield Shield with 27 wickets, and Neser, who has 24 wickets in the same competition, will provide alternatives for captain Cummins and coach Andrew McDonald. Australia made declarations of 598-4 and 182-2 and bowled the West Indies out for 283 and 333 to record a 164-run triumph on Sunday. The second test is a pink-ball match in Adelaide beginning on Thursday.

Australia are then due to host South Africa for three tests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

