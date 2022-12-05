Left Menu

Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr eyes free agent Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo will be in action in FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar in Portugal's round of 16 match against Switzerland on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 22:02 IST
Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr eyes free agent Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo- FIFA World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr has made the best offer so far to star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently left Manchester United after reaching a mutual agreement with them. As per Sky Sports, the Portugal star has not yet completed his deal with the club and is yet to sign with them.

Al-Nassr is one of the clubs from the country which wants to sign Ronaldo, who is currently a free agent. Ronaldo's likely destination would be a club in Saudi Arabia, with the country interested in making him an ambassador of the sport there. Meanwhile, Ronaldo will be in action in FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar in Portugal's round of 16 match against Switzerland on Tuesday.

The five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, who had a frustrating season at Manchester United doing regular bench duty, startled the world with an interview in which he took aim at the Manchester United board and manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo criticized the club, its owners Glazers family and said he has "no respect" for its manager ten Hag. Ronaldo's tumultuous departure was inevitable and he arrived at a mutual agreement with the club that made him a star. The departure from the club happened days after the interview. (ANI)

