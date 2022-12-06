Left Menu

Nike officially terminates partnership with Kyrie Irving

The company's signature endorsement agreement with Irving was set to expire on October 1, 2023. The contract was abruptly terminated 11 months before it was set to expire after Irving shared a link to antisemitic messaging on social media.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 09:14 IST
Nike officially terminates partnership with Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving (Photo: Kyrie Irving/ Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Nike said on Monday that it has totally severed ties with Brooklyn Nets point player Kyrie Irving after first suspending its collaboration with him and cancelling the release of his planned Kyrie 8 signature shoe last month. "Kyrie is no longer a Nike athlete," a Nike company spokesperson told ESPN.

The company's signature endorsement agreement with Irving was set to expire on October 1, 2023. The contract was abruptly terminated 11 months before it was set to expire after Irving shared a link to antisemitic messaging on social media. Irving had posted a link to a book and movie containing antisemitic messaging on Twitter in October and initially refused to apologise.

Irving took to Twitter Monday to write, "Anyone who has even spent their hard-earned money on anything I have ever released, I consider you FAMILY and we are forever connected. It's time to show how powerful we are as a community." Nike sneakers are worn by approximately 68% of NBA players during games. Since the release of the Kyrie 1, the annual Kyrie model has been one of the most popular shoes in the league. According to KixStats.com, 164 players have worn the Kyrie 7 in games so far. Dozens of players frequently wear the lower-priced Kyrie Low model, while others alternate between previous years' models.

Irving is now a sneaker-free agent and could sign a new endorsement deal with the brand partner of his choice, thanks to the clarity of the contract's termination arriving now, far before its scheduled 2023 expiration, as reported by ESPN.com. Irving, who signed with Nike as a rookie in 2011, became the 20th NBA player in league history to obtain his own signature sneaker in 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
3
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022