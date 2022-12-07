Miraz's ton, Mahmudullah's fifty guide Bangladesh to 271/7 against India in 2nd ODI

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah steadied Bangladesh after an early shock with a 148-run partnership for the seventh wicket to post a challenging 271/7 against India in the second game of the three-match ODI series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. Miraz was top scorer for Bangladesh with an unbeaten 100 of 83 balls while Mahmudullah played a crucial knock of 77 runs of 96 deliveries. For India, Washington Sundar bagged three while Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik claimed two wickets each.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a stuttering start as they lost their opener Anamul Haque (11) and Litton Das (7) within the 10 overs of the game. Mohammed Siraj drew first blood as he dismissed Haque and then Litton. Umran Malik then joined the party as he dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto for 21 runs made from 35 balls. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan came out to bat but could not stand long as Washington Sundar sent him packing for 8 of 20. Mushfiqur Rahim also went back to the pavilion after scoring 12 of 24.

Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan Miraz held the fort as they stitched a crucial 50-run stand. The duo carried the attack to the Indian bowlers while gathering singles at regular intervals. In the 38th over of the game, Mehidy brought up his third ODI fifty in 55 balls. In the 41st over, Mahmudullah also brought up his half-century in 74 balls. Umran Malik then gave India a much-needed breakthrough as he broke the crucial partnership by dismissing Mahmudullah for 77 which came of 96 balls.

In the 49th over of the game, Miraz slammed back-to-back two fours on the delivery of Umran to take Bangladesh total beyond 250 runs. Slamming India bowlers all around the ground with his outstanding shots, Mehidy Hasan Miraz brought up his maiden century on the last delivery of the match to guide his team to a respectable total of 271/7. Brief score: Bangladesh 271/7 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 100*, Mahmudullah 77, Washington Sundar 3-37) vs India. (ANI)

