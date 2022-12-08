Left Menu

Spinner Aroob Shah named Pakistan captain for U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Aroob has already made seven international appearances for Pakistan, and the 18-year-old will try to capitalise on that experience during the January event.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 09:47 IST
Spinner Aroob Shah named Pakistan captain for U19 Women's T20 World Cup
Spinner Aroob Shah (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Spinner Aroob Shah has been selected to captain Pakistan at next month's ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. Aroob has already made seven international appearances for Pakistan, and the 18-year-old will try to capitalise on that experience during the January event.

Pakistan's 15-player team also includes right-hand batsmen Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar, as well as a slew of spinning options for Aroob. Pakistan have been scheduled to take on Rwanda (January 15), England (January 17) and Zimbabwe (January 19) in Group B in South Africa, with the top three teams, then progressing to the Super Six stage of the tournament.

Aroob who herself is a leg-spinner will have promising spinners in the likes of Rida Aslam (left-arm spinner), Quratulain Ahsen (leg-spinner), Anosha Nasir (off-spinner) and Mahnoor Aftab (off-spinner). The squad also includes four fast bowlers in Areesha Noor, Haleema Azeem Dar, Haniah Ahmer and Zaib-un-Nisa. Chief selector Asmavia Iqbal is looking forward to the event and is confident that Team Pakistan can perform well.

"I want to congratulate the 15 players who have made into the squad for the inaugural U19 event. I remain confident that this side has the capability and potential to do well in the mega event. These players were selected after a rigorous and robust process and I want to congratulate the coaches who have worked tirelessly hard on the skills of the players to get them ready for the event," Asmavia Iqbal said in an official statement released by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). "The tournament will also help us to increase our pool of players which will ultimately help in forming a strong and more competitive squad at the senior level," she added.

Pakistan: Aroob Shah (c), Aliza Khan, Anosha Nasir, Areesha Noor, Eyman Fatima, Haleema Azeem Dar, Haniah Ahmer, Laiba Nasir, Mahnoor Aftab, Quratulain Ahsen, Rida Aslam, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Warda Yousaf, Zaib-un-Nisa and Zamina Tahir. Reserves: Aqsa Yousaf, Dina Razvi, Maham Anees, Muskan Abid and Tahzeeb Shah. (ANI)

