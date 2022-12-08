Cricket-Nagpur to host India's test series opener v Australia on Feb 9

India's four-test home series against Australia will begin in Nagpur on Feb. 9 next year, the Indian cricket board said on Thursday. Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad will host the other matches of the series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will become a five-test affair going forward.

Australia will also play three one-day international matches in India in March. India's home international series will begin in Mumbai on Jan. 3 with a three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka will also play three ODIs in India. New Zealand will also arrive in January to play three ODIs and an equal number of T20 Internationals.

