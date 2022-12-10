Left Menu

Snooker-Five players suspended amid match-fixing investigation

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2022 01:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 01:56 IST
The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) has suspended five Chinese snooker players from attending or competing in the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect, the association said on Friday.

WPBSA said it has suspended Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu until the conclusion of an investigation into allegations of manipulating the outcome of matches for betting purposes.

WPBSA added that the players have a right to appeal the decision.

Also Read: US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

