Akhil Rabindra wins Drivers Championship in inaugural Indian Racing League

Akhil Rabindra won the Drivers Championship in the inaugural Indian Racing League which concluded at the Hyderabad Street Circuit here on Sunday. Hyderabad Blackbirds finished second in the league behind Godspeed Kochi.

Akhil, along with Neel Jani, had won a hat trick of wins in Round 2 of the league held at Madras Motor Race Track and followed it up with a win in the feature race in Round 3 at the same track. It helped Akhil go on top of the drivers table. Neel Jani finished second in the standings. Akhil combined with Tom Canning in the last round of races held at the Hyderabad Street Circuit but they were unfortunate not to finish in the podium in any of the races. “It is an absolute honour to win the Drivers Championship in the first season of Indian Racing League. Everyone worked together as a team and helped me achieve this feat. I am disappointed with not winning the Team Championships but we will come back stronger in the next season,” said Akhil.

