Galle Gladiators register first win of LPL 2022, beat Colombo Stars by 25 runs

After scoring 174/6 in 20 overs, Galle Gladiators restricted Colombo Stars to 149/7 in their 20 overs. For Gladiators, Lahiru Udara (45 not out) hit the most runs and helped them to reach a big target.

Lahiru Udara scored 45*(30) (Photo: LPL Media) . Image Credit: ANI
Galle Gladiators registered their first victory in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 as they defeated Colombo Stars by 25 runs at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. After scoring 174/6 in 20 overs, Galle Gladiators restricted Colombo Stars to 149/7 in their 20 overs. For Gladiators, Lahiru Udara (45 not out) hit the most runs and helped them to reach a big target.

Colombo Stars began the chase strongly before losing captain Angelo Mathews (9), who hit two boundaries. Karim Janat (0) and Navod Paranavithana (3) went back to the pavilion quickly, according to a statement released by the Lanka Premier League. Iftikhar Ahmed, then, removed Charith Asalanka for just five runs. Niroshan Dickwella stayed on the crease after three quick wickets and scored 58 runs off 44 balls, including eight boundaries, before getting retired hurt.

Ravi Bopara struck 46 runs off 35 balls but he couldn't manage to take Colombo Stars to a win. Wahab Riaz and Iftikhar Ahmed took two wickets each for the Gladiators.

Earlier, Captain Kusal Mendis and Thanuka Dabare set the platform for the Gladiators. Mendis scored 39 runs off 27 balls, laced with five boundaries and two sixes, while Dabare scored 36 runs off 27 balls. He struck five boundaries during his time at the crease. Lahiru Udara came out to bat and stayed on the crease till the end. He hit five boundaries and a six in his crucial innings.

Nuwanidu Fernando also contributed to the Gladiators' victory with 29 runs off 16 balls. He struck three boundaries and two sixes. Jeffrey Vandersay took two wickets for Colombo Stars, while four other bowlers got one wicket each. (ANI)

