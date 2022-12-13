Sports News Roundup: NBA renames MVP trophy after Michael Jordan; Van der Poel has assault convictions quashed in Australia and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Hearts swing in French hometown of Morocco coach Regragui

Ahead of the World Cup semi-final between Morocco and France, Hichem Sayadi is feeling torn by divided loyalties. Speaking from his local sports hall in a French suburb south of Paris, where Morocco coach Walid Regragui started playing football, and wearing a Paris St Germain tracksuit, the 29-year- old says he will eventually come down on the side of Morocco.

Soccer-Bromance on hold as Mbappe and Hakimi lock horns

Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi will put their friendship aside when France play Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday and both may try to honour a promise they made. "After we play against Morocco, I have to destroy my friend," Mbappe said in a video on a trip to Qatar in January with their club Paris St Germain.

Rugby-Former England coach Jones to lead Barbarians against world team

Former England coach Eddie Jones will take charge of the Barbarians for their game against a world 15 at Twickenham in May, the team said on Tuesday. Jones, 62, was sacked by England's Rugby Football Union last week following a year in which England won only five of their 12 tests.

NBA-NBA renames MVP trophy after Michael Jordan

The National Basketball Association has renamed the trophy given to its regular season MVP after Michael Jordan, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. The bronze Michael Jordan Trophy is one of six renamed trophies unveiled by the NBA on Tuesday and features a player breaking out of a rock to reach for a crystal basketball that consists of 23 points, a nod to Jordan's jersey number.

Soccer-Moroccan flags fly around Arab World in mark of World Cup pride

The flags, team jerseys and billboards with players are on full display in Rabat ahead of Morocco's World Cup semi-final against France on Wednesday, but the team will have support much farther afield as the first Arab or African side to get that far. In Arab nations, Morocco's exploits have particularly captured people's imaginations during the first World Cup ever held in an Arab country and after the team posed with a Palestinian flag.

Soccer moves centre stage in Qatar, dimming World Cup controversies

As the World Cup reaches a climax in Qatar, drama on the pitch has partially eclipsed human rights controversies that dogged the Gulf Arab state since it was first chosen to host the competition 12 years ago. From the moment it was awarded the tournament, critics questioned how soccer authorities could pick a country which had never before qualified for the finals, was too hot to host summer matches and would need to build most of its World Cup stadiums from scratch.

Soccer-American businessman Foley completes takeover of Bournemouth

Bournemouth have been taken over by Black Knight Football Club led by American businessman Bill Foley, the Premier League side announced on Tuesday after former owner Maxim Demin sold his 100% stake and the league ratified the deal. Foley, chairman of Fidelity National Financial and owner of National Hockey League outfit Vegas Golden Knights, is joined by a number of partners including a 50.1% interest for Cannae Holdings Inc. and other investors, Bournemouth said.

Cycling-Van der Poel has assault convictions quashed in Australia

Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel, who pleaded guilty to common assault of two teenaged girls before the world championship road race in September, had his convictions and fine overturned by a judge in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court on appeal. The 27-year-old had been charged with two counts of common assault after a confrontation with the girls -- aged 13 and 14 -- who he said had repeatedly knocked on his door and then run away. He was convicted and fined A$1,500 ($1,014.15).

Motor racing-Vasseur joins Ferrari amid flurry of F1 boss moves

Formula One teams changed bosses in a flurry of post-season appointments on Tuesday, with Frederic Vasseur becoming Ferrari principal and Andreas Seidl moving swiftly from McLaren to replace him at Sauber. Italian Andrea Stella, who started out as an engineer at Ferrari, was named as British-based McLaren's new team principal.

Rugby-Premier Rugby Sevens unveils U.S. expansion plan

North America's top tier women's and men's rugby sevens competition announced expansion plans on Tuesday that will double the number of franchises for its 2023 season. Premier Rugby Sevens said in a news release it will have eight franchises, with each featuring a men's and a women's team who will compete in their respective competitions when the season begins next June in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)