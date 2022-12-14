Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea's Broja out for the season with serious knee injury

"Following the operation, Armando will work closely with the club's medical department during his rehabilitation and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign." Chelsea, who are eighth on 21 points after 14 games, will host Bournemouth on Dec. 27 as the league returns after the World Cup in Qatar.

14-12-2022
Chelsea forward Armando Broja will miss the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture that requires surgery, the London club said on Wednesday. Broja picked up the injury in Chelsea's 1-0 friendly defeat by Aston Villa at the weekend, adding to manager Graham Potter's problems in attack ahead of the Premier League restart.

The Albania international, who has made 12 league appearances this season, including two starts, was forced off early in the friendly in Abu Dhabi after colliding with Villa defender Ezri Konsa. "Having sustained a knee injury during the first half of Sunday's friendly against Aston Villa, Armando underwent further assessment following the club's return to England," the club said.

"Scan results from those assessments have unfortunately confirmed an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and that surgery will be required. "Following the operation, Armando will work closely with the club's medical department during his rehabilitation and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign."

Chelsea, who are eighth on 21 points after 14 games, will host Bournemouth on Dec. 27 as the league returns after the World Cup in Qatar.

