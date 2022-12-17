Left Menu

India move closer to victory as Bangladesh reach 272/6 in second innings on Day 4

PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 17-12-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 16:14 IST
IND vs BAN Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
Axar Patel grabbed three wickets to guide India closer to victory against Bangladesh at stumps on day four of the first Test here on Saturday.

Set a stiff target of 513, Bangladesh ended the penultimate day on 272/6 with India needing four wickets to win the opening Test.

After going wicketless in the opening session, Indian bowlers picked six wickets in the remaining two sessions. Umesh Yadav (1/27), Ravichandran Aswhin (1/75) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/69) picked a wicket each.

For Bangladesh, debutant Zakir Hasan (100) scored a century while opener Najmul Hossain Shanto (62) hit a fifty.

Brief Scores: India: 404 and 258/2.

Bangladesh: 150 and 272 for 6 in 102 overs (Zakir Hasan 100, Najmul Hossain Shanto 67; Axar Patel 3/50).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

