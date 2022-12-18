Cricket-India thrash Bangladesh by 188 runs in first test, take 1-0 lead
India took a 1-0 lead in their two-test series against Bangladesh after winning the first test in Chittagong by 188 runs as the hosts were bowled out for 324 on the final day of play on Sunday.
Axar Patel picked four wickets and Kuldeep Yadav took three in the second innings, while Zakir Hasan top-scored for the home side with a century on day four.
