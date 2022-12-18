Left Menu

Cricket-India thrash Bangladesh by 188 runs in first test, take 1-0 lead

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 09:53 IST
Cricket-India thrash Bangladesh by 188 runs in first test, take 1-0 lead
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

India took a 1-0 lead in their two-test series against Bangladesh after winning the first test in Chittagong by 188 runs as the hosts were bowled out for 324 on the final day of play on Sunday.

Axar Patel picked four wickets and Kuldeep Yadav took three in the second innings, while Zakir Hasan top-scored for the home side with a century on day four.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global
4
Research reveals origins of Cancer-like condition in children

Research reveals origins of Cancer-like condition in children

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022