Millions of Indian fans of Argentina, Messi rejoice in magnificent victory: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 00:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Argentina on winning the World Cup and said the final will be remembered as one of the most thrilling football matches.

Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory, he said.

Modi tweeted, ''This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming FIFA World Cup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory!'' Modi also congratulated France for their ''spirited performance''.

He said, ''Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the FIFA World Cup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals.'' Argentina won the World Cup by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final.

