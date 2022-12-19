Left Menu

World Cup in Qatar sets scoring record with 172 goals

The six-goal final between France and Argentina set a World Cup record of 172 at this years tournament.The previous tournament record of 171 goals was set in 1998 and 2014. France defeated Croatia 4-2 four years ago in Russia.The 2.63 goals per game average in Qatar is far below the World Cup record of 5.38 goals per game at the 1954 edition in Switzerland.

PTI | Lusail | Updated: 19-12-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 09:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

The six-goal final between France and Argentina set a World Cup record of 172 at this year's tournament.

The previous tournament record of 171 goals was set in 1998 and 2014. The 1998 tournament in France was the first edition in the current 64-game, 32-team format.

A new record is likely to be set at the 2026 World Cup, which has been expanded to 48 teams playing either 80 or 104 games.

On Sunday, Argentina and France drew 3-3 through extra time to set the record. Lionel Messi scored two goals for Argentina and Kylian Mbappe got a hat trick for France — the first in a World Cup final since 1966.

Argentina won the title, its third, by prevailing 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

It was the second straight six-goal final. France defeated Croatia 4-2 four years ago in Russia.

The 2.63 goals per game average in Qatar is far below the World Cup record of 5.38 goals per game at the 1954 edition in Switzerland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

