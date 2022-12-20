Cricket-Five-wicket haul 'dream come true', says England's Ahmed

Left Menu

Ahmed dismissed Pakistan captain Babar Azam and key player Mohammad Rizwan among others as his spin bowling proved to be the game-changer for England on day three. The 18-year-old became the youngest debutant in men's test history to take five wickets in a single inning, beating the previous record held by Australia's Pat Cummins.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 08:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 08:01 IST
Teenage sensation Rehan Ahmed said taking five wickets on his test debut was a "dream come true" after his heroics left England on the brink of victory in the third test against Pakistan and a record clean sweep. Ahmed dismissed Pakistan captain Babar Azam and key player Mohammad Rizwan among others as his spin bowling proved to be the game-changer for England on day three.

The 18-year-old became the youngest debutant in men's test history to take five wickets in a single inning, beating the previous record held by Australia's Pat Cummins. "It was probably the best day of my life again. To get a five-for on debut is a dream come true," Ahmed told the BBC.

"I have bowled better balls and not got wickets. To get Babar Azam out is a dream come true. He is a very good player. "I liked the Rizwan wicket because I have been working hard on my leg-spin for the last two months with bowling coach Jeetan Patel. To get one to spin a little bit was great."

Having bowled out Pakistan for 216 in the second innings, England are chasing a target of 167. They will resume at 112-2 later on Tuesday, needing 55 runs to win the test and become the first test team to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan, having won the first two tests in Rawalpindi and Multan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

