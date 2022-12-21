Sports News Roundup: NHL roundup: Fast start helps Flames sink Sharks; Soccer-Messi invited to leave his mark at Maracana's Hall of Fame and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Fast start helps Flames sink Sharks

Tyler Toffoli and Dillon Dube set a franchise record for the fastest two goals to start a game and the Calgary Flames rebounded from a blown lead to claim a 7-3 win over the host San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Toffoli finished with two goals in a three-point outing, and Nazem Kadri scored twice for Calgary. Dube and Milan Lucic both collected one goal and one assist, while Trevor Lewis scored. Elias Lindholm and Jonathan Huberdeau both collected three assists.

Soccer-Messi invited to leave his mark at Maracana's Hall of Fame

Argentina's World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi has been invited to "eternalize" his mark at Brazil's famous Maracana by leaving his footprints in the iconic stadium's Hall of Fame, the Rio de Janeiro State Sports Superintendence has said. After Argentina won the World Cup by beating France 4-2 on penalties in a heart-stopping final on Sunday, the public body which runs the stadium repeated the invitation to Messi first made when the 'Albiceleste' won the Copa America in 2021.

Soccer-French federation condemns racist abuse of players after World Cup final loss

The French Football Federation (FFF) has condemned the online racist abuse directed towards its players and pledged to take action after they were targeted as the team lost to Argentina on penalties in Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar. The BBC reported on Monday that France forward Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni were subjected to online racist abuse after missing their penalties in the final.

Tennis-Murray says he is one 'big injury' away from retirement

Three-times Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has vowed to compete as long as his body remains in good shape but said he is one "big injury" away from retirement. Former number one Murray is currently 49th in the ATP rankings after suffering several injuries during his career, including undergoing hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019.

Soccer-Brentford's Toney charged with 30 more alleged betting breaches

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged with 30 more alleged breaches of betting rules, England's Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Toney was in November charged with misconduct, breaching the rules 232 times between 2017 and 2021.

Top 25 roundup: No. 22 Miami nips No. 6 Virginia

Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and dealt five assists as No. 22 Miami won its eighth straight and handed No. 6 Virginia its second consecutive loss, 66-64 on Tuesday in Coral Gables, Fla. Jordan Miller contributed 11 points and five rebounds and Norchad Omier powered inside for 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks as Miami (12-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a six-game losing streak against the Cavaliers.

Boxing-Fury, Usyk agree to heavyweight unification bout, says promoter Arum

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to have a bout early next year to decide the undisputed heavyweight world championship, Fury's promoter Bob Arum said. Britain's Fury roared out a challenge to Ukrainian Usyk, the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion, after retaining his WBC title this month with a 10th-round stoppage of compatriot Derek Chisora.

NBA roundup: Wizards whip Suns to snap 10-game losing streak

The Washington Wizards outscored the Phoenix Suns 25-12 in the final 5 1/2 minutes and snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 113-110 win over the host Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Washington got 29 points from Kyle Kuzma and 27 points from Bradley Beal, and each of them added six rebounds and six assists. The Suns took a 98-88 lead midway through the fourth quarter on a pair of Deandre Ayton free throws, the last of his 30 points. Phoenix then went the next 5:17 scoring just two points while Washington ripped off 21 points.

NBA-Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury majority stake at record $4 billion valuation

United Wholesale Mortgage President and CEO Mat Ishbia and his brother Justin have agreed to buy a majority stake in the NBA's Phoenix Suns and associated women's team Phoenix Mercury, in a deal that values the franchises at a record $4 billion. Mat Ishbia will serve as governor while his brother will serve as alternate. The deal depends on National Basketball Association approval.

Motor racing-F1 drivers barred from political statements unless approved

Formula One drivers will need prior written permission from the sport's governing body to make 'political statements' from next season following an update of the International Sporting Code. The 2023 version of the code, which applies to all series sanctioned by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), was published on the governing body's website with changes highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)