Have my eye on the Ashes: Ben Stokes after completing Test whitewash in Pakistan

Ben Stokes has never been one to look too far ahead but the star all-rounder and ever-improving England skipper admitted that he had had one eye on the Ashes Test series for some time. England will attempt to win back the Ashes from Australia for the first time since 2015 when the two arch-rivals meet on English soil in the middle of next year.

"I obviously have my eye on the Ashes and have got little things about that in the back of my head. We will just continue to grow as team, spend more time here as a unit, and keep enjoying having fun, playing cricket with a smile on our face and win as much as we can," ICC quoted Stokes as saying. Having fun is something that has been paramount to the recent success of England and Stokes said he will continue to find ways to keep his teammates invigorated and enjoying what they do.

"It is a great time to be in this dressing room and a great time to be playing for England. I'm just encouraging everyone to turn up every day and enjoy what you're doing. Obviously, it is easier to do when we are winning the way we are at the moment. The real test will be when things don't go so well and that will be the time to make that even more of a thing for us to take out there. But I hope we don't come to that," Stokes said. Taking the time to make everyone feel a part of the success appears to be an important part of England's current mantra, as evidenced by Stokes handing the trophy to debutant Rehan Ahmed to display front and centre as he stood inconspicuously at the back to allow his teammates to take the glory after the Karachi Test.

Brendon McCullum too seemingly supports this notion as the former New Zealand captain claimed he had done 'bugger all' behind the scenes and that Stokes was the real mastermind behind England's rich vein of form. "The skipper was absolutely magnificent right throughout the (Pakistan) series. Not just on the field, where everyone sees the decisions he makes and the strings he pulls, but it's his man-management and his ability to get the very best out of each member of the side, off the field, which is the most impressive part from our point of view," McCullum told Sky Sports. (ANI)