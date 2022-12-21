Left Menu

Ramiz Raja removed as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the patron of the board has nominated a 13-member committee to take the Pakistan Cricket forward.

ANI | Updated: 21-12-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 23:47 IST
Ramiz Raja removed as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman
Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Ramiz Raja has been removed from the post of chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), reported ESPNCricinfo on Wednesday. The current board has been dissolved. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the patron of the board has nominated a 13-member committee to take the Pakistan Cricket forward.

Former PCB chief Najam Sethi will return as head of a committee that will also include former Pakistan skippers Shahid Afridi and Sana Mir. Pakistan have lost the Test series 0-3 against England. Under his tenure, Pakistan team got two high-profile tours from Australia and England. It reached in semifinal of 2021 T20 World Cup and final of 2022 edition of the tournament. It also reached the final of Asia Cup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
2
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
3
FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

 Global
4
NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022