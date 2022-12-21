Ramiz Raja removed as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman
Ramiz Raja has been removed from the post of chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), reported ESPNCricinfo on Wednesday. The current board has been dissolved. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the patron of the board has nominated a 13-member committee to take the Pakistan Cricket forward.
Former PCB chief Najam Sethi will return as head of a committee that will also include former Pakistan skippers Shahid Afridi and Sana Mir. Pakistan have lost the Test series 0-3 against England. Under his tenure, Pakistan team got two high-profile tours from Australia and England. It reached in semifinal of 2021 T20 World Cup and final of 2022 edition of the tournament. It also reached the final of Asia Cup. (ANI)
