Cricket-Mominul fifty powers Bangladesh to 184-5 at tea v India

Mominul Haque's gritty unbeaten 65 helped Bangladesh reach 184-5 at tea on the opening day of the second and final test against India in Mirpur on Thursday. The hosts lost both their openers in the morning session and three wickets after lunch but Mominul dug his heels in and kept the scoreboard ticking over.

Mehidy Hasan was batting on four at the other end. Umesh Yadav removed Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan (16) with the first ball after lunch.

Seamer Jaydev Unadkat (2-40), playing his second test 12 years after his first, cut short Mushfiqur Rahim's (26) stay and Ravichandran Ashwin (2-52) sent back Litton Das (25) to expose the Bangladesh lower order. India are 1-0 ahead in the series following their 118-run victory in Chittagong on Sunday.

