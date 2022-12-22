Left Menu

Cricket-Mominul fifty powers Bangladesh to 184-5 at tea v India

The hosts lost both their openers in the morning session and three wickets after lunch but Mominul dug his heels in and kept the scoreboard ticking over. Mehidy Hasan was batting on four at the other end.

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 22-12-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 13:54 IST
Cricket-Mominul fifty powers Bangladesh to 184-5 at tea v India
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Mominul Haque's gritty unbeaten 65 helped Bangladesh reach 184-5 at tea on the opening day of the second and final test against India in Mirpur on Thursday. The hosts lost both their openers in the morning session and three wickets after lunch but Mominul dug his heels in and kept the scoreboard ticking over.

Mehidy Hasan was batting on four at the other end. Umesh Yadav removed Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan (16) with the first ball after lunch.

Seamer Jaydev Unadkat (2-40), playing his second test 12 years after his first, cut short Mushfiqur Rahim's (26) stay and Ravichandran Ashwin (2-52) sent back Litton Das (25) to expose the Bangladesh lower order. India are 1-0 ahead in the series following their 118-run victory in Chittagong on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022