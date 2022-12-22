Left Menu

Archer making England comeback in ODIs in South Africa

Fast bowler Jofra Archer will reappear for England after nearly two injury-interrupted years in a one-day international series in South Africa next month.Archer burst on to the scene in stunning fashion in 2019 and played a key role in the Cricket World Cup triumph that year.

22-12-2022
Jofra Archer Image Credit: Twitter (@englandcricket)
Archer burst on to the scene in stunning fashion in 2019 and played a key role in the Cricket World Cup triumph that year. But he has not played for England since March 2021.

The 27-year-old pace bowler suffered elbow problems requiring two operations, and his return to action fell apart in May due to a stress fracture of the lower back.

Last month, he joined England's Lions squad in training and bowled nine overs against the senior England team in a warmup match in Abu Dhabi. That raised hope he was close to full fitness.

Archer is in a 14-man squad for the three-ODI tour of South Africa, a rearranged series that was abandoned in December 2020 after a COVID-19 scare saw England fly home early.

Harry Brook's surge to prominence continues with his first ODI callup after a starring role in the historic test series whitewash in Pakistan and the T20 World Cup win.

Seamer Reece Topley, who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup after tripping on a boundary sponge, was on track to be ready.

Ben Duckett, who played the last of his eight ODIs in 2016, also returns having re-established himself in the T20 and test setups.

Mark Wood and Joe Root are rested before the test tour of New Zealand in February.

The three matches will be played in the space of six days from Jan. 27-Feb. 1.

___ England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes.

