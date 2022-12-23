Cricket-Australia captain Lanning returns for Pakistan series

Australia captain Meg Lanning has ended her break from cricket and was included in the squad for their one-day international series against Pakistan next month, giving the team a boost ahead of the women's Twenty20 World Cup in February. After leading Australia to the Commonwealth Games gold medal in August, World-cup winning captain Lanning said she would be taking a break from the sport for personal reasons.

She missed the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and The Hundred during her break, as well as Australia's tour of India. "Sometimes you just have to hit pause, step back and take a breather. That's certainly what I needed," Lanning wrote on social media on Friday.

"The past six months have taught me a lot. I've learnt so much about myself and who and what is important to me. "Having enjoyed some time and space, I feel refreshed and ready to play the game that I love in teams that I love."

Lanning guided Australia to back-to-back Twenty20 World Cups in 2018 and 2020 and the 50-overs World Cup this year. She also won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2014. Alyssa Healy, who took over the captaincy for the tour of India, will miss the three-match ODI series due to a calf injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)