IPL 2023 Auction: Ben Stokes sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 16.25 crore

CSK entered the bidding war and secured the services of Ben Stokes for INR 16.25 crore.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 16:05 IST
England Test captain Ben Stokes (Image: ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
England all-rounder and Test captain Ben Stokes on Friday has been brought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2023 for INR 16.25 crore. Stokes entered the Auction at a INR 2 crore base price. Rajasthan Royals (RR) raised the paddle almost immediately. He's a captaincy candidate as well. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) competed with RR for Stokes.

The bid touched 5 crores within seconds. RR were in the bids going back and forth between both tables. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) deliberated and asked the auctioneer for a moment. RR were in the lead at 6.75 crore. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) dragged the bid up to 7 crore. LSG and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were locked in a fresh bidding war for Stokes. SRH need a captain and they were frenetic bidding for Stokes. LSG snatched the lead at 14 crores.

CSK entered the bid at 15.25. Stokes has worked with Dhoni and Fleming at Rising Pune Super Giant. CSK however showed some fierceness as they bought England skipper for 16.25 crore. Stokes is the most expensive player ever for CSK, surpassing Deepak Chahar. This English all-rounder has delivered match-winning performances for England in big matches, having played match-winning knocks for his country in the 2019 World Cup, the Headingley Ashes Test in 2019 and the 2022 T20 World Cup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

