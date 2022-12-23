Left Menu

IPL 2023 Auction: Ishant Sharma sold to DC for INR 50 lakh, Reece Topley goes to RCB

Ishant has taken 145 wickets in 117 T20 matches, with best bowling figures of 5/12 and an economy rate of 7.77

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 16:53 IST
IPL 2023 Auction: Ishant Sharma sold to DC for INR 50 lakh, Reece Topley goes to RCB
Ishant Sharma. (Photo- DC Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma was bought by Delhi Capitals at his base price of INR 50 Lakh in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday. "Ishant Sharma is up next with a base price of INR 50 Lakh He is SOLD to @DelhiCapitals for INR 50 Lakh #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted IPL.

Ishant has taken 145 wickets in 117 T20 matches, with best bowling figures of 5/12 and an economy rate of 7.77. England pacer Reece Topley, having a base price of INR 75 Lakh, was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for INR 1.9 Crore.

"Topley is SOLD to @RCBTweets for INR 1.9 Crore #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted IPL. Topley has had an incredible 2022 and was a revelation for England during the home series against India, in which he troubled the Indian top-order. In 16 T20Is, he has taken 17 wickets this year, with best bowling figures of 3/22.

England veteran pacer Chris Jordan went unsold in his initial bid. "Chris Jordan goes under the hammer His base price - INR 2 Crore and he goes UNSOLD #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted IPL.

England wicketkeeper-batter Tom Banton and Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis went unsold in their initial bids. "Tom Banton goes UNSOLD #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies'," tweeted IPL.

"Kusal Mendis is next and goes UNSOLD #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," added IPL in another tweet. New Zealand right-arm pacer Adam Milne also went unsold in his initial bid.

"Fast bowler Adam Milne is UNSOLD at the #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted IPL. The IPL 2023 auction is going on at Kochi today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

