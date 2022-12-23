IPL 2023 Auction: Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq bought by LSG for INR 50 lakh

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for INR 50 Lakh in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday. "Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen UL Haq is SOLD to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 50 Lakh #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted IPL.

In 122 T20 matches, the pacer has picked up 153 wickets at an average of 22.09 and an economy rate of 7.94, with best bowling figures of 5/11. Indian all-rounder Mandeep Singh was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 50 lakh.

"Mandeep Singh is SOLD to KKR for INR 50 Lakh #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted IPL. In 195 T20 matches, he has scored 3,724 runs at an average of 28.24, with 18 fifties. He also has 16 wickets in the format.

Rajasthan Royals picked up Murugan Ashwin of Tamil Nadu, Akash Vasisht from Himachal Pradesh and Abdul PA. Various international stars like Wayne Parnell (South Africa), Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa), Johnson Charles (West Indies). Dilshan Madhushanka (Sri Lanka) were unsold. The IPL 2023 auction is going on at Kochi today. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)