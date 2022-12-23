Left Menu

Hockey World Cup 2023 trophy reaches Kerala

The nation-wide Trophy Tour was launched in Bhubaneswar on December 5 by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 23:53 IST
Hockey World Cup 2023 trophy being welcomed in Kerala (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
The Trophy Tour of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela has reached Kerala after it had reached Chennai. President Kerala Hockey V Sunil Kumar welcomed the trophy and A N Shamseeer, Speaker of Kerala assembly unveiled the trophy in the presence of ministers and senior officials.

The Hockey World Cup 2023 Trophy was displayed at Women College and Laxmibai National College of Physical Education before it was handed over to S Rajiv, Secretary General Kerala Olympic Association and C T Soji, General Secretary Kerala Hockey. In the lead up to the prestigious FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela which begins on January 13, 2023, the coveted trophy will travel across 13 states and one Union Territory before returning to Odisha on December 25, giving the fans and public a chance to engage with the prestigious trophy before the winning team lifts it on January 29.

The nation-wide Trophy Tour was launched in Bhubaneswar on December 5 by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (ANI)

