They put us under real pressure: Ashwin lauds Bangladesh

India were in a huge spot of bother at 74/7 in the first session of the fourth day with the last recognized batting pair of Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin on the crease. However, the Indian team pulled off the chase with three wickets to spare and clinched the series 2-0.

India's seasoned all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin applauded Bangladesh for playing a superb game and stated that the hosts put them under pressure during the run-chase on Sunday. "Pitches are quite good here. But I thought the ball got soft really quickly. Credit to Bangladesh, they put us under real pressure at certain moments," said Ashwin.

India were in a huge spot of bother at 74/7 in the first session of the fourth day with the last recognized batting pair of Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin on the crease. However, the Indian team pulled off the chase with three wickets to spare and clinched the series 2-0. Ashwin (42*) and Shreyas Iyer (29*) stitched an unbeaten 71-run partnership on the fourth day to help India win the final test of the two-match test series against Bangladesh. Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled superbly to take a five-wicket haul but could not win the test for the hosts. The test series victory was the 16th win in a row in Asia for the men in blue.

The all-rounder praised right-hander Shreyas Iyer for batting beautifully in the test and helping India win. He said that the India batters didn't trust their defence. "We didn't have much batting left. It was one of those games where we let the game drift whenever we could have shut it off. Shreyas batted beautifully. Sometimes these situations you feel like you have to get ahead of things, they bowled good lines and I felt that we didn't trust our defences enough. Loved the way Shreyas batted," mentioned the off-spinner. (ANI)

