Left Menu

Rugby-Wales lock Rowlands to miss Six Nations due to shoulder injury

Wales lock Will Rowlands will miss the Six Nations due to a shoulder problem, he said on Monday. "Hopefully, I will be involved back in rugby in April time." Wales play their first game of the Six Nations against Ireland on Feb. 4.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 21:28 IST
Rugby-Wales lock Rowlands to miss Six Nations due to shoulder injury

Wales lock Will Rowlands will miss the Six Nations due to a shoulder problem, he said on Monday. The 31-year-old suffered the injury during last month's 20-13 victory over Argentina in Cardiff.

"The shoulder is OK, it is frustrating, but it is just slow and steady," Rowlands told the BBC. "Hopefully, I will be involved back in rugby in April time."

Wales play their first game of the Six Nations against Ireland on Feb. 4. That match will be the first for the team under Warren Gatland, Wales's most successful and longest-serving coach who started a second spell in charge this month after replacing Wayne Pivac.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022