Left Menu

HI announces cash prize to boost morale of Indian team ahead of World Cup

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 15:51 IST
HI announces cash prize to boost morale of Indian team ahead of World Cup
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey India on Wednesday announced cash prizes for the Indian team and support staff ahead of next month's FIH men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.

India will begin their campaign against Spain from January 13 and HI decided to reward the team members with Rs 25 lakh each and the support staff with Rs 5 lakh each for a gold medal-winning feat at the prestigious quadrennial event.

A silver medal would see the players walk away with Rs 15 lakh and the support staff would be awarded Rs 3 lakh, while a bronze medal will see them being awarded with Rs 10 lakh each, while the support staff would be entitled to a prize of Rs 2 lakh.

The decision was made by Hockey India Executive Board in a virtual meeting on December 24.

''Finishing on the podium at a Senior Men's World Cup is not an easy task, and we hope this announcement will further increase the motivation levels of the already glory-hungry Indian Men's Hockey Team,'' said HI president Dilip Tirkey in a release.

India last stood on the World Cup podium in 1975 where they lifted the coveted title, beating Pakistan in the final held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

India have previously won three medals at this prestigious event. The team registered a bronze medal at the first edition in 1971, followed by a silver medal in Amstelveen in 1973, apart from the title win in 1975.

The Indian team is in pool D with England, Spain, and Wales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022