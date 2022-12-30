Left Menu

QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to the death of Brazil soccer great Pele

The King gave us a new Brazil and we can only thank him for his legacy. RIP Pele. BRAZIL CAPTAIN AND CHELSEA PLAYER THIAGO SILVA, ON INSTAGRAM Rest in peace 'Rei', God bless all his family" PSG STRIKER KYLIAN MBAPPE, ON TWITTER The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2022 01:11 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 01:10 IST
QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to the death of Brazil soccer great Pele

Brazil soccer great Pele died on Thursday, aged 82, after a long battle with cancer. Following are some reactions to his death:

BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL CONFEDERATION "Pele was much more than the greatest sportsman of all time. The King of Soccer was the ultimate exponent of a victorious Brazil, never afraid of any difficulty. A black, poor boy born in Tres Coracoes, Pele showed us that there is always a new path. He promised his father he would win a World Cup and he won us three, in addition to scoring 95 goals in 113 games with Brazil's national team. The King gave us a new Brazil and we can only thank him for his legacy. Thank you, Pele."

FORMER ENGLAND PLAYER GARY LINEKER Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he'll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele.

BRAZIL CAPTAIN AND CHELSEA PLAYER THIAGO SILVA, ON INSTAGRAM Rest in peace 'Rei', God bless all his family"

PSG STRIKER KYLIAN MBAPPE, ON TWITTER The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING ...

LIVERPOOL ON TWITTER A legend, icon and true great of the game who will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Pele." (Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk)

