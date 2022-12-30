Left Menu

Goa football fraternity mourns death of soccer icon Pele

Pele was a legend and king of football, he said.Coutinho said that the news of Peles demise is sad but we have to take it.Goa Sports Minister Govind Gaude said the football world has lost its favourite star in the demise of Pele.One cannot fill the void that is created with his demise.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 16:31 IST
Goa football fraternity mourns death of soccer icon Pele
Football Legend Pele (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's football fraternity on Friday expressed grief over the death of Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer, saying he inspired the entire world of football. Pele, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died in Brazil on Thursday after a long battle with cancer. He was 82.

Valanka Alemao, executive committee member of the All India Football Federation, said that Pele was a true inspiration and one of the greatest to ever play football.

Alemao, who also heads the football club Churchill Brothers, said that Pele was an inspiration to the entire world of football.

''He defined football, he was football. His legend shone in places where no one heard of football but knew of him,'' she said. Alemao said, "We lost the biggest gem of football but his legacy will never be forgotten. Whenever we heard the name Pele it only meant Football.'' She added, "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.'' Arjuna Award winner and former Indian footballer Bruno Coutinho said that the "king is no more".

''There will be no another king. Pele was a legend and king of football,'' he said.

Coutinho said that the news of Pele's demise is "sad" but "we have to take it".

Goa Sports Minister Govind Gaude said the football world has lost its favourite star in the demise of Pele.

"One cannot fill the void that is created with his demise. Our thoughts are with the family of this legend," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022