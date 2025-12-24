Left Menu

Rocket Mishap in Brazil's Historic Commercial Launch Raises Concerns

Brazil's first commercial rocket launch ended in failure, impacting the nation's aerospace ambitions and affecting Innospace's shares. United Launch Alliance CEO Tory Bruno has resigned. Russia aims to establish a nuclear power plant on the moon within the next decade, enhancing its lunar space program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:29 IST
Brazil's aerospace endeavors faced a setback as the country's first commercial rocket launch crashed shortly after liftoff. The incident negatively affected shares of South Korean satellite launch firm Innospace, whose rocket unsuccessfully launched from the Alcantara Space Center.

United Launch Alliance is undergoing leadership changes with the resignation of CEO Tory Bruno. His departure comes after nearly a dozen years at the helm, during which time SpaceX emerged as a formidable competitor in the government rocket launch sector.

Russia eyes a new frontier in its lunar ambitions, announcing plans to build a nuclear power plant on the moon within the next decade. The initiative is part of a collaborative effort with China, as global powers race to solidify their presence in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

