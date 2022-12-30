Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona's Lewandowski cleared to face Espanyol

According to the RFEF Officiating Committee, Lewandowski was given a three-game ban due to a gesture towards the official after he was shown the red card that was of "contemptuous attitude towards the referees". Last month, Barcelona said they would appeal the ban.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 18:17 IST
Soccer-Barcelona's Lewandowski cleared to face Espanyol
Representative Image

Striker Robert Lewandowski will be available for Barcelona's match against Espanyol after a Spanish court overturned his suspension, the LaLiga leaders said on Friday. Lewandowski was set to miss the match after the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) banned the Poland international for three games following his sending off in Barcelona's 2-1 win at Osasuna in November.

The 34-year-old was shown a yellow card for dragging back Nacho Vidal in the 11th minute and 20 minutes later received his second after appearing to elbow David Garcia in the face. According to the RFEF Officiating Committee, Lewandowski was given a three-game ban due to a gesture towards the official after he was shown the red card that was of "contemptuous attitude towards the referees".

Last month, Barcelona said they would appeal the ban. According to reports in Spanish media, their appeal was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) earlier this month. "The dispute settlement court in Madrid issued a precautionary measure against the suspension imposed by the court of arbitration for sport, meaning the Polish international will be able to line up against Espanyol," Barcelona said in a statement.

Barcelona, who have a two-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table after 14 games, host city rivals Espanyol on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022