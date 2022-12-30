Historic Event of Polo Sport by “Turf Games Events & Entertainment” Was A Grand Star-filled Event at Mahalaxmi Race Course on 24th December

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30: The Heritage Sport and Historic Event of Polo curated by “Turf Games Events & Entertainment” Supported By Incredible India and Tourism Partner Maharashtra Tourism took place at Mahalaxmi Race Course yesterday, 24 Dec 2022. The playoffs commenced on the 19th of December 2022, with the mind-blowing grand finale that was held on the 24th of December 2022 and was graced by a myriad of Celebrities and Dignitaries. Mangal Prabhat Lodha Tourism Minister of Maharashtra, Actress Yuvika Chaudhary, Influencer Anjali Arora, Actress Donal Bisht, Entrepreneur Nidarshana Gowani, Actress Debattama Saha, Entrepreneur Ameer Merchant, Actor Abhishek Bajaj, Entrepreneur Dr. Rekha Chaudhari, Entrepreneur Deepak Choksi, Author Nisha Jamwal, Jewellery Designer Kanika Rana and many more attended the event and had a gala time. There was no shortage of fabulous and fierce fashion moments. A vision to bring the game of Polo to the people, for the people, and by the people, Turf Games Events and Entertainment, with the support of Incredible India and Maharashtra Tourism, has been formed with a single vision – to change the paradigm of how polo is viewed in India. This historic game that dates back well over 1,000 years was once considered the sport of kings, as it is the king of sports. A sport once only played by royalty is now also enjoyed by the corporate elites and affluent members of society. Ar. Riyhad R Kundanmal, Ms Sonam Gupta & Saif Hyder – Founders of Turf Games – Events & Entertainment, have set a new initiative by bringing back the Heritage sport of India and wish to put India on the Global platform for its own land Game.

