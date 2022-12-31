Left Menu

New T20 captain Hardik meets HM Amit Shah ahead of Sri Lanka series

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 19:40 IST
New T20 captain Hardik meets HM Amit Shah ahead of Sri Lanka series
  • Country:
  • India

Three days before he starts a new journey as India's full-time T20 captain, Hardik Pandya met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence here on Saturday.

The 27-year-old flamboyant Baroda all-rounder, who was made captain for the upcoming three-match T20I Sri Lanka home series beginning January 3, was accompanied by his cricketer brother Krunal. ''Thank you for inviting us to spend invaluable time with you Honourable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. It was an honour and privilege to meet you,'' Hardik posted on twitter with photos of him and his brother talking to Shah.

The Pandya-led side features fresh faces with seniors in Virat Kohli and KL Rahul not part of the T20I format and it is likely that Rohit Sharma may not be picked again keeping the 2024 World Cup in mind.

Pandya is also named as Rohit's deputy in the three-match ODI series that will follow the T20Is. Rohit is currently recovering from a finger injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry; NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space la...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022