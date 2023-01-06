Left Menu

Tennis-Retired Australian Open champion Barty announces pregnancy

Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty said on Friday she is pregnant with her first child, 12 months on from her triumph at the Melbourne Park major. Former world number one Barty called time on her career last March, shortly after she ended her country's 44-year wait for a home champion at the Australian Open.

Ashleigh Barty Image Credit: ANI

Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty said on Friday she is pregnant with her first child, 12 months on from her triumph at the Melbourne Park major. Three-times Grand Slam champion Barty, who married longtime partner Garry Kissick last year, said in an Instagram post that 2023 was "set to be the biggest year yet" with a picture of her dog alongside a pair of baby shoes.

"We're so excited for our new adventure," added Barty, who will be at the Jan. 16-29 Australian Open mentoring local hope Olivia Gadecki. Former world number one Barty called time on her career last March, shortly after she ended her country's 44-year wait for a home champion at the Australian Open.

