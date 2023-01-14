Glenn Phillips' explosive fifty powers NZ to historic series win over Pakistan

Top spell from pacer Tim Southee and fifties from Devon Conway, skipper Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips helped New Zealand defeat the hosts by two wickets at Karachi on Friday. New Zealand won the series 2-1. It is their maiden ODI series win in Pakistan,

Chasing a target of 281, openers Finn Allen and Conway gave Kiwis a good start. An unfortunate run-out ended Allen's knock of 25 in 25 balls and NZ was 43/1. At the end of 10 overs, Kiwis were at 44/1, with skipper Williamson (0*) joining Conway (17*).

The duo made for a great left-right hand combination, which troubled Pakistani bowlers. They helped NZ cross the 100-run mark. Conway maintained his consistency, bringing up yet another fifty. Agha Salman ended Conway's run at 52 off 65 balls. Kiwis were at 108/2.

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell joined his skipper in taking the chase forward. They completed a 50-run stand and Williamson also brought up his 42nd ODI fifty. The Kiwis managed to cross the 150-run mark, but Salman removed Mitchell for 31 off 36 balls. NZ was at 160/3.

New Zealand lost their three wickets at regular intervals. Williamson departed next after scoring a patient 53 off 68 balls, while Michael Bracewell (7) was removed by Usama Mir and Tom Latham's (16) stumps were rattled by Mohammed Wasim. Kiwis were 205/6. However, Phillips was solid at the other end and took Pakistan bowlers to the cleaners. He had a 64-run stand with all-rounder Mitchell Santner, which took NZ to the brink of a win. Wasim removed Santner for 15 and Mohammed Nawaz dismissed Ish Sodhi (0), but it was too late for the hosts as Phillips hit the winning runs. The batter scored 63 off 42 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes.

Wasim (2/35) and Salman (2/42) were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Nawaz and Mir took one scalp each. On electing to bat first, Pakistan put up 280/9 on the board in their 50 overs.

A century from Fakhar Zaman (101 off 122 balls), his eighth, fifty from Mohammed Rizwan (77) and Salman's entertaining knock of 45 came in handy for Pakistan. Southee took 3/56 and ended the day as the top bowler for Kiwis. Lockie Ferguson took two wickets, Bracewell and Sodhi took a wicket each.

Phillips earned the 'Man of the Match' title for his match-winning fifty. Brief Scores: Pakistan: 280/9 (Fakhar Zaman 101, Mohammed Rizwan 77, Tim Southee 3/56) lost to New Zealand: 281/8 in 48.1 overs (Glenn Phillips 63*, Kane Williamson 53, Mohammed Wasim 2/35). (ANI)

