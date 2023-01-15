Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea sign Ukrainian winger Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk

Updated: 15-01-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 20:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Chelsea announced Mykhailo Mudryk as their fifth signing of the January transfer window on Sunday, after the Ukrainian winger completed his move from Shakhtar Donetsk to the Premier League club. Financial details of the transfer were not revealed, but British media reported Chelsea hijacked Arsenal's move for the 22-year-old and agreed to pay 100 million euros ($108 million), of which 30 million euros are in add-ons.

"This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career," Mudryk said in a statement. "I'm excited to meet my new team-mates and I'm looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

