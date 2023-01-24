Left Menu

Smriti batted well, was easy for me to take charge, says Indian skipper Harmanpreet after win over West Indies

India defeated the West Indies by 56 runs in the T20I Tri-Series in South Africa, announcing themselves ahead of next month's ICC Women's T20 World Cup

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 12:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 12:22 IST
Smriti batted well, was easy for me to take charge, says Indian skipper Harmanpreet after win over West Indies
Team India in action. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Following the 56-run win over West Indies in their tri-nation series T20I match, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur lauded Smriti Mandhana for her knock and said that it made it easy for her to take charge. India defeated the West Indies in the T20I Tri-Series in South Africa, announcing themselves ahead of next month's ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

"We do not want to hurry (with the bat) at any cost and keeping wickets gives you confidence. We have to bat really well on these wickets where runs are not easy to get. Smriti batted well and when I walked out it was easy for me to take charge. Whenever you go out to bat you want to score runs and happy I could do that today," said Harmanpreet in a post-match presentation. Opting to bat first, India put on 167/2 on the board.

Mandhana top-scored with an unbeaten knock of 74 runs in just 51 balls with 10 fours and a six. Skipper Harmanpreet played a knock of 56* in just 35 balls, with eight fours. Shanika Bruce (1/25) and Karishma Ramharack (1/12) took a wicket each for the West Indies.

Chasing a total of 168, West Indies could score only 111/4 in their 20 overs. Shemaine Campbelle (47 off 57 balls) and skipper Hayley Matthews (34* off 29 balls) played some solid knocks for the Windies but they were not enough to take them across the line.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma (2/29) shined in India's 56-run win, taking two scalps. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav took a wicket each. India is at the top of the points table with two wins in the two matches, they have a total of eight points. West Indies is at the bottom of the table with zero points and have lost both of their matches. South Africa, the hosts are at the second position with four points and one win and a loss in two matches.

Brief Scores: India: 167/2 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 74*, Harmanpreet Kaur 56*, Shanika Bruce 1/25) beat West Indies: 111/4 in 20 overs (Shemaine Campbelle 47, Hayley Matthews 34*, Deepti Sharma 2/29). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
4
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023