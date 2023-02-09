Left Menu

Australia opt to bat as India hand out Test debuts to Suryakumar and Bharat in opening match

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-02-2023 09:16 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 09:16 IST
Australia opt to bat as India hand out Test debuts to Suryakumar and Bharat in opening match
  • Country:
  • India

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Thursday.

India's charismatic middle-order batter in T20I cricket Suryakumar Yadav made his Test debut along with wicket-keeper KS Bharat, with the Cummins-led Australia handing out the Baggy Green to spinner Todd Murphy.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri handed out the India caps, while Australia spinner and a member of the playing XI, Nathan Lyon presented the Baggy Green to Murphy.

In a first, the BCCI invited both Suryakumar and Bharat's families to come inside the ground and watch the Test cap presentation ceremony.

Head coach Rahul Dravid congratulated and shook hands with the family members of both the India players.

It may be recalled that Bharat had donned the gloves for India in place of Wriddhiman Saha on day 3 of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur in 2021, after the Bengal gloveman had suffered a stiffness in his neck.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c) David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Scott Boland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023