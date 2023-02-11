NFL-Five players who could impact the Super Bowl outcome

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare to do battle in the Super Bowl on Sunday, here are five players who may well have a big say in the outcome of the National Football League championship game: PATRICK MAHOMES, CHIEFS QUARTERBACK

An elite thrower with exceptional improvisational skills and pinpoint accuracy, Mahomes is returning for his third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons having gone 1-1 in his previous two trips to the title game. His famous mobility may be hampered by a high ankle sprain suffered earlier in the playoffs. Despite clearly being hobbled in the AFC Championship, however, Mahomes still managed to throw for 326 yards, two touchdowns and made a key scramble that set up the game-winning field goal assisted by a Cincinnati penalty.

- - JALEN HURTS, EAGLES QUARTERBACK

The third-year quarterback has proven to be a nightmare for defensive coordinators around the league as he has established himself as a true scoring threat with both his arm and legs, leading his team to a NFC best 14-3 record. Hurts has also been dealing with an injury, to his right throwing shoulder, since hurting it during a Week 15 game in December that forced him to miss two game before returning for the regular season finale and playoffs.

- - TRAVIS KELCE, CHIEFS TIGHT END

Kelce, who has already established himself as one of the best tight ends in NFL history, is Mahomes' favourite target and will certainly be a key component of Kansas City's game plan against Philadelphia. As the No. 1 option in Kansas City's passing game, Kelce can be expected to be the focal point of the offense, especially in the red zone - inside the 20-yard line - where the Eagles may be forced to utilize double coverage in a bid to limit the damage he can cause.

- - A.J. BROWN, EAGLES WIDE RECEIVER

Acquired in a trade with the Tennessee Titans last April, Brown's outstanding physicality and toughness with the ball has made him a potent weapon in the Eagles' offense this season. Brown is Philadelphia's top playmaker and had the fourth-most receiving yards of any player in the NFL during the regular season. While he has not had a major impact in Philadelphia's two lop-sided playoff wins, he will likely play an integral role for the Eagles on Sunday.

- - CHRIS JONES, CHIEFS DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Jones has been nearly unstoppable at the line of scrimmage while earning himself a reputation as one of the NFL's premier inside pass rushers. His talents will be put to the test against an Eagles team that boasts the league's best offensive line. The dominating defensive tackle was named this season to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl after tying some of his career-highs with 15.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits. Even when double-teamed, he can still find his way to the quarterback or ball carrier.

