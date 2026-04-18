Stalin's Fiery Stand: A Blow to Delhi's Arrogance
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin declared the defeat of the delimitation exercise as a significant victory over BJP's arrogance in Delhi. Positioning it as the first major setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin urged voters to ensure BJP's total defeat in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced that the rejection of the delimitation exercise in Parliament is a pivotal win against BJP's dominance in Delhi. His comments came during a campaign rally, signaling a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.
Asserting that this setback marks Modi's first substantial defeat in twelve years, Stalin warned of more losses for the BJP, including a total defeat in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23. He credited the state's vigilant electorate for thwarting the central government's plans.
Stalin further challenged the BJP's strategies, emphasizing that humiliating losses await them. He called for a decisive defeat of the BJP and its ally, AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, marking this event as historically significant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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