Soccer-Al Shabab ease past Nasaf as Al Duhail also book quarter-final berth

Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab reached the Asian Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Nasaf Qarshi of Uzbekistan, while Al Duhail saw off Qatari compatriots Al Rayyan 7-6 in a penalty shootout to also go through on Sunday.

Al Duhail goalkeeper Salah Zakaria was the hero for Hernan Crespo's side when he clawed away Moufak Awad's spot kick in the seventh round of penalties after the two Qatar Stars League sides played out a 1-1 draw at Doha's Al Thumama Stadium. Qatar international Mohamed Muntari thought he had earned Al Duhail a place in the last eight in the 107th minute when he met Edmilson Junior's curling left wing cross with a powerful header that gave Brazilian goalkeeper Ivanildo little chance.

But three minutes into added time at the end of extra time French World Cup winner Steven Nzonzi thrashed home a shot from just inside the area to take the game to penalties. Both sides were perfect from the spot through six rounds of penalties and, after Karim Boudiaf converted his effort for Al Duhail, Zakaria dived to his right to deny Awad and take his team into Tuesday's quarter-final draw.

The Qatar Star League leaders will be joined in the last eight by Al Shabab after Hussain Al Qahtani's first-half strike set Vicente Moreno's team on their way to victory over Nasaf at Al Janoub Stadium. Al Qahtani put Al Shabab in front with 12 minutes on the clock, his low effort taking a nick off the heel of defender Husniddin Aliqulov to wrongfoot goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov.

Former Argentina international Ever Banega doubled the lead nine minutes into the second half with a low strike that beat Nematov via the inside of his left post. The quarter-final lineup will be completed on Monday when champions Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia face Shabab Al Ahli of the United Arab Emirates while Al Faisaly, also from Saudi Arabia, meet Iranian side Foolad.

The draw for the last eight will take place on Tuesday with the games played on Thursday. The semi-final will be on Sunday. The winners of the semi-final will take on Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds in the final over two legs, with the first game being played in the west of Asia on April 29. Urawa will host the second leg at Saitama Stadium on May 6.

