Soccer-LAFC v LA Galaxy season opener postponed due to bad weather

The season-opening match between LAFC and LA Galaxy on Saturday has been postponed for safety reasons due to inclement weather and forecast thunderstorms in the Los Angeles area, Major League Soccer said on Friday.

The latest installment of the "El Trafico" derby was expected to draw an MLS-record 75,000 fans to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena to see MLS Cup champions LAFC take on their cross-town rivals.

The rescheduled match will be announced at a later date.

