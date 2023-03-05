WPL 2023: "In every department we were behind..." Sneh Rana reacts to Gujarat Giants shocking loss against MI

The Women's Premier League kicked off with a banger as Mumbai Indians cruised through Gujarat Giants to get their first victory of the campaign. Mumbai Indians set an enormous target of 207 for Gujarat Giants to chase. But Giants fell like a house of cards as they lost all their wickets for a score of 64. Sneh Rana showed some fight as she picked up two crucial wickets for Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar. But in the end, all her efforts went in vain. While talking in the post-match conference she reflected back on the game. She pointed out the point when things started to go wrong for the Giants.

"I think in every department we were left behind but I think girls cooperated well with each other even though we lost a few early wickets but the intent was there to chase the target. So I think the girls did a great job. There were many learnings from this game as I mentioned before there are a lot many domestic players in our circuit but we will come back stronger I just want to say that," Sneh Rana said in the post-match conference. Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was the standout player in the entire match. Harmanpreet didn't show any signs of regret or remorse in her performance after the incident that happened in the semi-final of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup. Last time it was a matter of inches that decided the fate of the semi-final. But this time she wasn't in the mood to let that happen to her or her team once again.

Her breathtaking innings of 65(30) took apart the entire bowling line-up of Gujarat Giants. Even Sneh Rana was in awe of Harmanpreet's innings. She had some special words stored for Harmanpreet's extraordinary performance. "She played incredibly great for the past few matches and series she has been in form. It is a big thing for Indian cricket. The way she showed her class and played a captain's inning I think brilliant superb innings"

After suffering a defeat of 143 runs in the opening match of the campaign, it is likely for some players to feel as if the entire world around them has fallen apart. But Sneh Rana believes that this won't be the case for the Giants. "It was a first match, and after returning we will talk about the mistakes that we made in today's match. We have told everyone to keep their heads high the tournament has just begun so let's cheer up we will come back stronger."

"Some people are able to soak in the atmosphere quite early but some need time to do this. So I think we have to work on our strength I think we don't need to try something else I think we are best in our departments so yes we will come back again tomorrow." "We have gelled up well it was just the first game it is the start of the tournament. I don't think we have to let our heads get down. Everybody knows about our team and capabilities according to the atmosphere and the team that we have. You know our names because we must have done something in our past. The Giant family is one this is not a blame game. If we win the team is there if we lose the team is there."

Gujarat Giants will return in action against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 8th March at Brabourne Stadium. (ANI)

