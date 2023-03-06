Left Menu

We backed ourselves to chase, bowled better in first match: MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after win over RCB

All-round performance from Hayley Matthews and fifty from Nat-Sciver Brunt helped Mumbai Indians (MI) crush Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at Brabourne Stadium on Monday

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 23:16 IST
Mumbai Indians team. (Photo- WPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Following her side's thumping nine-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Women's Premier League (WPL) tie, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said her side backed itself to chase down the total and it bowled way better in the first game than their second one. All-round performance from Hayley Matthews and fifty from Nat-Sciver Brunt helped Mumbai Indians (MI) crush Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

"I think batting was the same, we bowled better in the first game than today, but we did well to restrict them to a small score. We just backed ourselves to chase, everyone in the team are just happy to do it their way and they are enjoying themselves. It happens in T20s (on the slower over-rate), you need to give that extra minute to the bowlers," said Kaur in a post-match presentation. The win helped MI strengthen its hold at the top of the points table with two wins in two matches, with a total of four points. RCB is at the fourth position and are yet to earn a point. They have lost both of their matches so far.

After electing to bat first, RCB was bundled out for 155 in 18.4 overs despite a promising 39-run opening stand between Skipper Smriti Mandhana (23) and Sophie Devine (16). Richa Ghosh (28), Kanika Ahuja (22), Shreyanka Patil (23), and Megan Schutt (20) helped RCB reach a modest total. Hayley Matthews shined with the ball, taking 3/28. Saika Ishaque (2/26) and Amelia Kerr (2/30) also impressed with the ball.

In chase of 156, RCB's bowling proved to be totally toothless as Hayley Matthews (77* off 38 balls, 13 fours and a six) and Nat-Sciver Brunt (55* in 29 balls, nine fours and a six) helped side finish at 159/1 in 14.2 overs. MI reached the target with 34 balls to spare. Preeti Bose 1/34 took the solitary wicket of Yastika Bhatia (23) for RCB.

Hayley was adjudged as 'Player of the Match' for her all-round show. Brief Scores: RCB: 155 in 18.4 overs (Richa Ghosh 28, Smriti Mandhana 23, Hayley Matthews 3/28) lost to Mumbai Indians: 159/1 in 14.2 overs (Hayley Matthews 77*, Nat-Sciver Brunt 55*, Preeti Bose 1/34). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

