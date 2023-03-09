Left Menu

Mumbai Indians down Delhi Capitals by eight wickets, secure third win on trot

Brief Scores Delhi Capitals 105 all out in 18 overs Meg Lanning 43 Issy Wong 310, Hayley Matthews 319, Saika Ishaque 313.Mumbai Indians 1092 in 15 overs Yastika Bhatia 41, Hayley Matthews 32.

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 09-03-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 22:16 IST
Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Captials by eight wickets to secure their third win on the trot in the Women's Premier League here on Thursday.

Chasing a paltry 106, Mumbai Indians cantered home in 15 overs. Opener Yastika Bhatia laid the foundation in a 32-ball 41, before Hayley Matthews (32) and Hamanpreet Kaur (12 not out) sealed the chase to cap a splendid all-round show.

Matthews earlier accounted for 3/19, while Issy Wong (3/10) and Saika Ishaque (3/13 in three overs) also grabbed three each to shoot out Delhi Capitals for 105 in 18 overs.

Skipper Meg Lanning top-scored for Delhi with 43. Brief Scores Delhi Capitals 105 all out in 18 overs (Meg Lanning 43; Issy Wong 3/10, Hayley Matthews 3/19, Saika Ishaque 3/13).

Mumbai Indians 109/2 in 15 overs (Yastika Bhatia 41, Hayley Matthews 32).

