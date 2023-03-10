Sports News Roundup: Understaffed Bucks take down Nets; Murray and Raducanu battle to victory at Indian Wells and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Kansas legislature passes bill to ban transgender athletes from girls' sports

Kansas' Republican-led legislature on Thursday passed a bill that would ban transgender athletes from playing girls or women's school sports if they were born male. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, is expected to veto the bill, as she vetoed two similar measures in the previous two years. But this year the bill appears to have enough support to override any veto. The governor's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Olympics-Swimming Australia pushes for 'legacy' home from Brisbane Games

Swimming Australia (SA) is hoping to leverage the 2032 Olympics to build a "national home" in Brisbane, arguing that the planned temporary pool at the Games will not leave a sufficient legacy for the sport. SA boss Eugenie Buckley told ABC radio the governing body was in talks with universities, developers and government on the location and design for a national aquatic centre.

Tennis-Wimbledon yet to decide on allowing Russian, Belarusian players this year

Wimbledon has still not taken a decision on the participation of Russian and Belarusian players at the grasscourt Grand Slam this year, organisers told Reuters on Friday, adding that they were continuing talks with key stakeholders. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) had banned players from the two countries from tournaments held in Britain following Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine, for which Belarus is a key staging area.

Lithuanian parliament calls for Olympic ban on Russia, Belarus

Lithuania's parliament on Friday called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and other sports bodies to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competition until war in Ukraine has ended, war criminals are prosecuted and reparations paid. Parliament in its motion said it was certain any victories by Russian or Belarusian athletes at the Olympics and elsewhere would be exploited for propaganda purposes by the governments in Moscow and Minsk.

NBA roundup: Understaffed Bucks take down Nets

Bobby Portis led all players with 28 points and 13 rebounds, and Brook Lopez added 24 and 10 as the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks took down the visiting -- and likewise short-handed -- Brooklyn Nets 118-113 on Thursday. Lopez also finished with a career-high nine blocks, the most by a player in an NBA game this season. Grayson Allen finished with 19 points while Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton each had 11. The balanced contributions were particularly key with Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the lineup with right hand soreness.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin ties Stenmark's record with 86th win

Mikaela Shiffrin dominated a women's giant slalom in Are on Friday to equal Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record of 86 World Cup wins and complete a season's hat-trick of crystal globes. The U.S. skier can take the outright record on Saturday if she wins a slalom in the Swedish resort where she took her first victory in 2012.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin leads giant slalom with World Cup record in sight

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin was heading for a record-equalling 86th World Cup victory after leading the first leg of a women's giant slalom in Are by more than half a second on Friday. Shiffrin, who started seventh, was 0.58 of a second faster than 15th starting Canadian Valerie Grenier down the Swedish resort's Stortloppsbacken slope.

Tennis-Murray and Raducanu battle to victory at Indian Wells

Britons Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both showed remarkable heart to come out on the winning side of tough first round matches at Indian Wells on Thursday. Murray fired an ace out wide on match point to overcome Argentina's Tomas Etcheverry 6-7(5) 6-1 6-4 in the latest in a string of impressive comebacks for the ageless Scot, who has resurrected his career after hip resurfacing surgery.

Swimming-McKeown breaks 200m backstroke world record

Australian Kaylee McKeown broke the women's 200 metres backstroke world record at the New South Wales State Open Championships in Sydney on Friday. The 21-year-old clocked a time of two minutes 03.14 seconds, slicing 0.21 seconds off the previous record, set by American Regan Smith at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

NHL roundup: Oilers rally, halt Bruins' 10-game win streak

Darnell Nurse scored with 4:49 left in regulation as the Edmonton Oilers came from two goals down to defeat the host Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night. Nurse's shot from the left point beat Jeremy Swayman for the game-winning tally, putting an end to Boston's season-long, 10-game winning streak. Evan Bouchard and Ryan McLeod also scored for Edmonton, which has won back-to-back games and four of its last five.

