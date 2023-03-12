WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. MI is at the top of the points table with three wins in three matches and a total of six points. UP is in the third position with two wins in three matches and four points.

UP skipper Healy said at the toss, "We are going to bat. The teams have put up big totals, if we can do that, we will be able to restrict them. Ismail comes in for Harris. We executed well with bat and ball, we have confidence. I think we are enjoying our cricket and our company." Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss, "We are looking for a good game, they did well in the previous game. Pooja is not playing, Dhara comes in. We want to go with the winning combination, we do not want to experiment much. I think 160 will be a decent total. Hopefully, we manage to restrict them below that total."

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque. (ANI)

