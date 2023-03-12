Left Menu

Rugby-Farrell praises versatile Ireland after patched-up side beat Scotland

Ireland's versatility and ability to adapt in times of duress is a key part of their success, coach Andy Farrell said after they played for most of the second half without a hooker in the 22-7 Six Nations win over Scotland at Murrayfield.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 23:41 IST
Rugby-Farrell praises versatile Ireland after patched-up side beat Scotland

Ireland's versatility and ability to adapt in times of duress is a key part of their success, coach Andy Farrell said after they played for most of the second half without a hooker in the 22-7 Six Nations win over Scotland at Murrayfield. Ireland, who have won the Triple Crown and are on course for a Grand Slam, go into the final weekend of the competition with a four point lead in the table over second-placed France and a home game to come against a struggling England side that could be led by Farrell's son Owen.

How many of his starting XV from Sunday's win will be fit remains to be seen after number eight Caelan Doris, lock Iain Henderson, hookers Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher and centre Gary Ringrose had to leave the field. "That was an amazing test match," Farrell told reporters. "A bit of organised chaos at halftime, but everyone had a smile on their face. Scotland probably didn't know what was going on second half at hooker!

"It was a monumental effort but that's what these boys expect of each other. They've earned the right to take it to the last weekend." With prop Cian Healy taking over at hooker, flanker Josh Van der Flier had the unfamiliar role of throwing in at the line-out, and after an early wobble, found his radar.

"It was immense from Josh. The lads can do anything at this moment in time – how we looked after each other was the most impressive thing. "We'll go again, we'll have a good squad. If we get any more injuries in the week we might have to have a look at Old Belvedere Under-12s," Farrell joked.

"We'll lick our wounds. England will be dangerous, but it'll be one hell of a weekend on St Patrick's Day."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India
4
Türkiye-Syria quakes: Migration chief hails ‘proud and brave’ citizens of Antakya

Türkiye-Syria quakes: Migration chief hails ‘proud and brave’ citizens of An...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023